DUCHESNE — The main artery between the Wasatch Front and Uinta Basin remained closed Thursday as crews battling the Dollar Ridge Fire braced for another day of erratic fire behavior.

The state's largest wildfire had burned an estimated 42,000 acres east of Strawberry Reservoir as of Thursday morning and is with just 4 percent contained.

The fire jumped U.S. 40 Wednesday. The stretch of road between Duchesne and Wasatch counties — from about the Aspen Grove campground to just west of Duchesne — remained closed Thursday with no estimate of when it would reopen. The Utah Department of Transportation advised travelers to use state Route 35 or U.S. 191 as alternate routes.

A Type 1 team was expected to take over management of the fire beginning Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents in the area from Currant Creek Junction to Upper Red Creek Road, which the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office described as everything from the Big G Convenience Store to the west, were cautioned to be ready to evacuate.

On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for people at 40 Dam Acres, Pine Hollow, the Aspen Grove campground and the Aspen Grove Marina.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Duchesne High School, where state and fire officials would talk to displaced and concerned residents.

Another red flag warning was in effect for the area on Thursday, meaning hot temperatures and gusty winds. But fire officials also were forecasting isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening that could bring wind gusts up to 40 mph and "extreme fire behavior."

The human caused fire is believed to have started on July 1 on private property in Wasatch County and quickly exploded, being pushed by strong winds and thick, dry vegetation in steep terrain.

This story will be updated throughout the day.