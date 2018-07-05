SANDY — In the immediate aftermath of the June 18 blockbuster trade that Utah Royals FC was a part of, the headlines were dominated by URFC’s acquisition of Christen Press.

There was certainly good reason for that, as Press is one of the premier goal-scorers in not just the United States, but the world. Beside Press, however, URFC also received a player from the Chicago Red Stars in defender Sam Johnson who has a solid resume herself.

While she might not be known internationally like Press (the two are good friends), Johnson was a mainstay in Chicago’s starting lineup at center back and has already made an impact in Utah. Last Saturday as URFC played its third game in a week, Johnson got the starting nod alongside U.S. Women’s National Team captain Becky Sauerbrunn, giving Scotland Women’s National Team captain Rachel Corsie a rest.

“I think the first game went really good,” Johnson said afterward, particularly noting how nice it was to play with Sauerbrunn. “First half I was really comfortable. The team helped me settle in, a lot of communication, which helped.”

The 27-year-old from Palmdale, California, acknowledged that she wanted to get traded by the Red Stars, although she anticipated that a deal wouldn’t come until after the season concluded. Having seen from afar how Utah’s organization is being built, she was excited about both the timing of the trade and the location.

“Every day when I come to practice, I feel like I have to raise my level, which is why I wanted to come here because I knew I would be challenged every day,” she said.

URFC coach Laura Harvey, who said after the trade that she was excited to have a fourth center back on her team (Sydney Miramontez has also been a solid contributor this season), noted that she wants her players to defend a bit differently than how Chicago does, but she’s looking forward to continuing to help Johnson get acclimated.

“Obviously getting on the field and getting minutes and getting time and being around the players I think is the way that you fit in seamlessly, and I think so far, so good,” Harvey said. “The fact that the girls all live in the same place really helps as well.”

As URFC gets ready to play Portland Thorns FC on Friday in the City of Roses, it’s unclear whether or not Johnson, who goes by “DreamOnRose” on Twitter and Instagram, will play, but nevertheless, she’s optimistic about the ongoing process of building chemistry with her teammates.

“I know it’s going to take time to click and gel because being a part of a defensive unit is all about being in sync,” she said. “You’ve just got to understand personalities and understand people’s physical strengths so you know spacing and whatnot, but over time it’ll get better.”

Still, more than 40 percent of URFC’s regular season remains, but as Friday approaches, it could be well argued that the next two weeks will go a long, long way in determining if the team makes the postseason.

Sitting fifth in the NWSL standings, URFC is just a point out of the playoffs. Over the next two weeks, it’ll play the sixth (Portland), second (Seattle Reign), third (Orlando Pride) and first(North Carolina Courage)-place teams in the league.

While the Courage is a commanding 16 points up on the Reign, just three points separate Seattle and Portland. URFC is just a point up on the Thorns, 21-20.

Friday’s game will have a late start with the first kick set for 9 p.m. MT.