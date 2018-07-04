SALT LAKE CITY — In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Salt Lake Bees and the El Paso Chihuahuas were tied, 9-9, and Salt Lake had the bases loaded, with a win seeming inevitable.

Strikeout. Force out at home. Groundout.

The Bees came up short in a more than four-hour-long game, falling to the Chihuahuas 11-10 on Independence Day.

The sellout crowd of 14,511 at Smith’s Ballpark outdrew the 14,408 at the Oakland Coliseum (Padres vs. Athletics) and the 7,572 at Marlins Park (Rays vs. Marlins) today.

Ben Revere hit a three-run home run to right field in the bottom of the sixth to break open a 5-5 tie — his 14th career home run (Revere has played 13,201 career games over all professional levels.)

For Paul Revere it was one if by land and two if by sea, but for Ben Revere it was three by air.

Revere makes it 8-5 in the sixth with a three-run blast!

El Paso worked its way back, scoring two runs on a Franmil Reyes double in the seventh and one run on an error in the eighth inning to tie the game up at eight. The Chihuahuas took a 9-8 lead in the tenth inning after a groundout scored their automatic runner.

Salt Lake would tie the game in the tenth on a Taylor Ward double to score the automatic runner from second base, but couldn’t punch in the game-winning run.

El Paso scored two runs in the top of the eleventh inning and the Bees responded with one in the bottom of the frame.

RYMER TO THE ALL-STAR GAME: Salt Lake outfielder Jabari Blash was named to the Pacific Coast League All-Star team on June 28, but was called up to the Los Angeles Angels on July 4. With the Triple-A All-Star Game on July 11, the PCL announced that Rymer Liriano would be the replacement for Blash in the All-Star Game. Blash leads the league in home runs (23), slugging percentage (.766) and OPS (1.204). Coming into Wednesday’s game, Liriano is batting .269 with 16 home runs, six doubles, three triples and 47 RBIs.

The 2018 Triple-A All-Star Game will be held in Columbus, Ohio, at Huntington Park, home of the Columbus Clippers.

ROAD WOES: On their most recent road trip, the Bees struggled, going just 2-7 against Reno and Las Vegas. Salt Lake pitching was unable to hold their opponents to under seven runs in any of its seven losses. The Bees took out their frustrations on the last game of the road trip, putting up 14 runs in a 14-12 win over Las Vegas.

4TH OF JULY FESTIVITIES: The Bees celebrated Independence Day in style, starting with the field. The Smith’s Ballpark groundskeepers mowed a star into the infield and patterns in the infield.

This year I thought I'd do something original...something never done before....a pattern so revolutionary it would usher in a new age of artistry in groundskeeping. I present to you, "Star"

The Bees also released doves after the playing of the national anthem, sang God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch, honored veterans during an inning break and wore special America-themed uniforms and caps.

Another RBI double for @Warrdyboy7 !

B3| Bees 3, El Paso 1

