On Nov. 10 of last year, it was announced that BYU guard Nick Emery was withdrawing from school after going through a divorce and in the midst of an NCAA investigation surrounding him receiving improper benefits.

That day, a well-known University of Utah fan on Twitter called "Utah Pig Bus" tweeted that he wished the best for Emery.

Good luck to Nick Emery, hopefully the guy gets his life back in order, makes it back to school, and finishes his degree. There's a time and place for Rivalry smack, a kid trying to find his way through adversity isn't one of those times. — Porky the Utah Pig Bus - Pac12 South Champs (@UtahPigBus) November 11, 2017

On Monday, almost eight months later, Emery responded, noting that he had just seen the tweet.

I just saw this! Can’t tell you how much this means! I appreciate the post! Rivalry or not .. we all got things in life we are figuring out! Just blessed to be back playing the game I love most with my team and be back to myself again. Much love 🙏🏼 https://t.co/l6MsGxSu5o — Nick Emery (@NickEmery04) July 2, 2018

As Emery noted, he is back with the Cougars, although he'll have to sit for the first nine games of the 2018-19 season, per the NCAA.

Where does Utah rank among Power 5 programs?

On Tuesday, Yahoo published a list ranking all 65 Power 5 programs using five years of Learfield Cup data, meaning overall athletic success is what is measured.

Utah came in at No. 55, and 10th among the Pac-12 schools, ahead of Washington State (65th) and Oregon State (60th).

"Women’s gymnastics and skiing are toting a lot of mail at Utah, with some help from women’s volleyball," Pat Forde wrote.

In an introduction to the list, Forde noted how weak the Pac-12 was during the 2017-18 season in football and men's basketball, but other sports made up for it, as evidenced by the fact that three of the conference's programs finished in the top four (Stanford was No. 1), and half of the conference was in the Top 25.

Other links

And finally ...

For quite a few years, a group of former BYU quarterbacks including Ty Detmer, Max Hall and Brandon Doman have helped coach a program called QB Elite, which trains young athletes.

Last week during a camp, Hall posted a video on Twitter of Detmer still looking rather mobile. The commentary (presumably from Hall) is as entertaining as the footage of Detmer, if not more so.