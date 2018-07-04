Many Utahns took to the water for the Fourth of July holiday to escape temperatures in the high 90s.

According to KSL's Dan Guthrie, the Wasatch Front will experience warm and windy conditions for the rest of the week, with high temperatures in the upper 90s on Thursday and near 100 on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A monsoonal-like flow will begin to push tropical moisture northward into Utah, bringing partly cloudy skies and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for central and southern Utah by the weekend, and northern Utah by the start of next week.

