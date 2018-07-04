On June 17, Nigel Williams-Goss posted on social media that he was at the Utah Jazz's practice facility, leading many to believe that the point guard out of Gonzaga whom the Jazz selected with the 55th overall pick of the 2017 draft would join the organization for his second straight summer league after spending last season in Serbia.

Williams-Goss is not with Utah this week as it competes at Vivint Arena, and reportedly will be leaving Serbia to play for Olympiacos, a top team in Greece.

The website Sportando, which specializes in international basketball news, reported that Williams-Goss and Olympiacos are working on a deal that will pay him more than $2 million over three years.

Nigel Williams Goss and Olympiacos are finalizing a 3 year agreement at more than $2mil, according to sources — Sportando (@Sportando) July 4, 2018

A week after Williams-Goss' visit to Salt Lake City, Olympiacos hired former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt to the same post.

Last season for KK Partizan in Serbia, Williams-Goss averaged 16.9 points per game.