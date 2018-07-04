DUCHESNE — While weather conditions continued to thwart the efforts of firefighters battling the Dollar Ridge Fire just a few miles away, a community is coming together — in a very big way — to look out for its own in the face of an emergency with expanding impacts.

As of early Wednesday, the fire had burned over 40,000 acres, displaced hundreds of homeowners and was being battled by over 400 firefighters, as well as airborne assets like Blackhawk helicopters from Hill Air Force Base equipped with water-dumping equipment.

On Wednesday morning, about 50 people were at Duchesne High School, where the Utah Red Cross headquartered its evacuation shelter for victims of the fire burning near Strawberry Reservoir. While most were relaxing at tables set up in a lobby near the school's gymnasium, workers and volunteers were busy signing in newcomers, assessing what help they needed, and organizing and distributing the donations that, according to Red Cross officials, have been pouring in from the community.

Jessup Van Tassell, of Tabiona, and Melody Petersen, of Kearns, volunteer at Duchesne High School on Tuesday, July 4, 2018. The school is the site of the Utah Red Cross shelter for evacuees of the Dollar Ridge Fire. Red Cross officials said the community response to the emergency has been "unprecedented."

Red Cross Shelter Manager Joni Crane said about three dozen evacuees spent Tuesday night at the shelter, with most of them choosing to pitch tents on a lawn behind the school so they could sleep near pets who, like residents, where still working to deal with displacement anxieties.

"Our shelter was prepared with beds and cots here in the gymnasium, but it's sort of the dynamic of our basin residents to really be looking out for their animals," Crane said. "So, most people just decided to pitch tents out back where they could sleep near their pets, who are as traumatized as owners by the fire and evacuations."

Crane said the number of people who were at the shelter Wednesday, and who had stayed overnight Tuesday, was not an accurate reflection of the volume of help that was going out.

"It's a common misunderstanding," Crane said. "A lot of the work we do is finding placements for folks who need them. We only had about 35 here last night, but I think we had about 140 people register with us yesterday."

Crane said about 300 people have signed up for meals, which is a more accurate count of the volume of evacuees leaning on help from the shelter. She said most of the people who have checked in experience some relief when they realize that help is close at hand. And, Crane said, the level of response from the community, even in a state that prides itself on service and giving back, has been astounding.

"I learned when collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Katrina that this community is really one-in-a-million when it comes to looking out for others," Crane said. "It's not just donations and the offer of volunteering ... partner organizations that we're working with are the most organized we've ever seen. It's really unprecedented."

Verna Curry, a resident of Hanna, Duchesne County, folds and sorts donations at Duchesne High School on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The school is the site of the Utah Red Cross shelter for Dollar Ridge Fire evacuees. Curry said volunteering was the "perfect" way to spend the Fourth of July holiday.

Herb Kehl and his wife, Diny, were evacuated from their home in the Pinion Ridge area near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday. On Wednesday, they were picking up some supplies from the shelter and told the Deseret News that the help they were getting from the Red Cross, as well as community members, was their source of strength to ride out the emergency.

"Having this, what's going here, makes us feel like we can actually get through this," Diny Kehl said. "It's restored our faith in our fellow man, I can tell you that."

The Kehls’ said they had their RV parked at the east end of town but were getting help, like a bag of food for their three dogs and a pizza dinner the night before, that was helping ease the tension. On Monday, the couple said they could see the fireline advancing toward their home and were "being showered with ash" before fire personnel showed up on ATVs with evacuation orders. As of late Wednesday morning, they believed their residence was still undamaged but had heard the fire had jumped the nearby river and was moving closer to their home.

"We'll be OK, no matter what," Herb Kehl said. "What happens, happens."

Numerous community volunteers were helping with logistics at the shelter on Wednesday, including Curt Skewes who was putting up shade structures near the high school for evacuees' pets. Skewes said he'd also been helping transport animals that evacuated residents couldn't move themselves, like horses, or had been abandoned or separated from their owners. Many of those animals were being sheltered at the Duchesne County Fairgrounds.

A dog and her litter of five pups are pictured at the Duchesne County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The dog was rescued Tuesday from an area near Strawberry Reservoir under an evacuation order due to the Dollar Ridge Fire. She gave birth later that night.

Duchesne County facilities and maintenance employee Codi Jenkins has been helping manage incoming animals at the fairgrounds as well as caring for the those that had already arrived. She said there were about 22 dogs, four cats, 14 horses and one donkey being sheltered at the fairgrounds, just outside of Duchesne. The shelter guests included a dog that had been rescued from an evacuation area on Tuesday that arrived very pregnant. The dog gave birth to five puppies late Tuesday night and was nestled in with her new brood in a livestock stall at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. Jenkins said residents who have been separated from their pets can contact the Duchesne County Animal Control for help get reconnected.

While conditions, including high winds and very hot and dry weather, was expected to continue through the week and complicate the work of firefighters, the Red Cross shelter operators said they were preparing to help more residents as fire officials expanded evacuation orders Wednesday. And, they noted ongoing assistance coming from the community would continue to be a major help for the effort.

"I think we've heard from just about every restaurant in town, as well as food truck operators who have all offered to prepare food for people getting help from the shelter," Reyes said. "A local pharmacy is filling prescriptions for evacuees who left without their medication, and one market, Stewart's, told us 'Just let us know what you need, and we'll take care of it.'

"We're getting regular updates from the (emergency operation center) and fire officials which helps us stay ahead of needs. Right now, with zero containment, we're bringing in more teams and preparing for being here as long as we're needed."