SALT LAKE CITY — The ACLU of Utah and Utah Pride Center will offer training on July 12 on how to create safe learning environments for transgender students at school.

Advocates for transgender youths and transgender youths themselves will conduct the training from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main.

The program is free, but participants can RSVP at Facebook Event page: facebook.com/events/257610634988779.

Students, educators, parents, counselors, administrators, school board members and community members are invited to participate in the event, which organizers hope will "propel a cultural change" in Utah schools.

“Trans youth are everywhere in Utah — in our churches, in our communities and in our schools,” said Ermiya Fanaeian, co-founder of March for Our Lives SLC and a co-leader of the training.

“This workshop will give educational stakeholders insight into the personal experiences of trans students and a toolkit for how they can make their school environment more welcoming and supportive for all students.”

Jimmy Lee, youth programs coordinator at the Utah Pride Center, will also conduct the training.

The training will be followed by a panel discussion featuring transgender youth who will share their own school experiences and how schools can better serve transgender students.