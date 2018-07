WENDOVER, Tooele County — Tooele County Sheriff's Office said it is responding to reports of a possible drowning of a 10-year-old boy at a lake near the Nevada state line.

While deputies are on their way to the scene, the sheriff's office does not know the child's current condition.

The reported drowning occurred at the 60-feet-deep Blue Lake in Tooele County, about 16 miles south of Wendover. The lake is about 9 acres in size.

