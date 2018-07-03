A tractor rolled along the Riverton Town Days Parade route in Riverton on Tuesday. Due to construction on Redwood Road, the annual parade began at 1930 West and 13400 and wound its way to Southland Elementary School.

Following the parade, people enjoyed food and activities at the Riverton City Park with a screening of the animated film “Leap!” at dusk.

On Wednesday, the city will celebrate the Fourth with a flag ceremony hosted by the Riverton American Legion Post 140, running and bike races, a chuck wagon breakfast and a host of activities at the park. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.