HEBER CITY — A man from Florida died in a kayaking accident in the Provo River when his kayak flipped and he was pulled underwater, according to officials.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the man, who was in a group of five kayakers visiting Utah, was trying to get around a bridge in an area that is difficult to navigate when his kayak flipped east of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon, Wasatch County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jared Rigby said.

"The current was so strong that he was really caught up," Rigby said.

A fisherman who saw the accident called 911, and a search and rescue team tried to get to the victim for an hour before they were able to pull him from the water.

Details about the man, including his name and age, were not immediately released.