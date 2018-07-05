How happy I was to read that gaming is now a disorder, according to the June 21 article "Gaming disorder is a thing now — but will that create more problems?"

I don't need to set rules for my children, and I don't need to feel guilty when they lose their jobs or drop out of college because it is not my fault. It is a disorder, and they were born that way. I wonder how long before there will be a violence disorder, so when a child takes a gun and kills others it won't be their fault; it will be a disorder, and no one will have to be penalized for it and accept the consequences.

If no one sees the horrible pit our society is falling into, I would hope something will wake you up, and help you take responsibility and make changes in your life. And no, loving a child does not mean you let them do whatever they want.

I have heard kids say to a friend, "Your mom treats you like a baby." Yes, that is exactly what I do. I protect my babies, I teach them and I would give up any dream I have to help them achieve theirs. Yes, if your mom treats you like a child by stoping you from doing things that can cause you harm, you bet she treats you like a baby. You should thank her. No one was born to fail.

Jan Evans

Salt Lake City