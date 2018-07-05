I have been disheartened and increasingly angered by the use of the word migrant to describe refugees. Migrants and refugees are not synonymous. Webster defines migrants as “one who goes from residence to another to settle.” A refugee is “one who flees for safety.”

The use of migrant is an euphemism to dull our senses to the reality of the plight of these people. Our compassion, empathy and willingness to help will decrease if we continue to use this term. As Judith Dokouada stated in the Saturday, June 30, paper, "There is war at home. They kill people, they beat people, they rape women, they kill boys. We don't have peace." This mother of a 9-year-old was labeled as a migrant. Does this sound like a woman resettling? Please, for the sake of all those fleeing for their lives, give them the title they deserve, not a watered-down version to help us all feel better.

Tiffiny Allen

West Bountiful