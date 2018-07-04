I read with interest a recent op-ed expressing concern for the loss of farmland around Utah cities. It advocated that taxpayers fund purchase of farmland to prevent development. Having Utah not depend too much on food from other states, which it mentioned, is a great idea. But as a Californian I am aware that there are unintended consequences of the government restricting housing development, especially during a booming job market.

California has blocked home building through a number of similar means. Because of limited supply with increasing demand, housing prices have soared. An 1,100 square foot house in my city is worth over $900,000. Our friends' children can't afford to live here — they move out of state. Is that what you want for Utah?

Only 22 percent of Utah is farmed, and 66.5 percent of Utah is federally owned. Perhaps another way to produce more food in Utah, without preventing people from building homes, is to look at why such a small percent of Utah is farmed and if some of the federal land could be turned to private ownership. With a sympathetic U.S. administration, the timing for such a measure could be good — and the opportunity may not last.

Stewart Bell

San Gabriel, California