Laura Ingalls Wilder’s name will be removed from a major literary award over how the author of "Little House on the Prairie" depicted minorities in her books. The decision to nix her name on the award, changing it from the “Laura Ingalls Wilder Award” to the “Children’s Literature Legacy Award” comes after a unanimous vote by the Association of Library Service to Children’s board.

Once again, progressives use revisionism to alter the world to fit their standards and to signal their virtue. Book burnings must be under consideration. As Conrad said, the horror, the horror.

Fred Greer

Draper