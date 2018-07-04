In accordance with public holiday tradition, I believe personal fireworks should be allowed July 2-5 and July 20-25.

Following fire safety procedures in setting fireworks is paramount. Fireworks should be allowed in any areas that are a safe distance away from dry grass conditions. Any flying fireworks, if allowed, should be at least a quarter-mile away from dry grass conditions.

The laws need to be revamped to be fair to the celebrating public. There is no dry grass fire danger in the mid and lower Avenues away from Lyndies Garden and City Creek Canyon. Small spots of private property dry grass need to be avoided.

David Baxter

Salt Lake City