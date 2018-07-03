Growing up in Orem, my family would escape to the San Rafael Swell nearly every weekend. It’s where we still go to reset, reconnect and find solitude. No matter how many times we visit, we always return to find new places to explore. I now fear for the future of the swell under Rep. John Curtis’ Emery County Public Lands Management Act.

Disguised as a conservation initiative, this bill fails to protect nearly two-thirds of the wilderness quality lands in the region, providing wilderness designation only for lands already protected as wilderness study areas or natural areas. Will my family find places left out of the bill, like the San Rafael badlands, the larger Muddy Creek area and the wild landscapes that flank both sides of Labyrinth Canyon unspoiled in the future? I fear not because they receive no protection under Curtis’ bill.

As Provo’s mayor, Mr. Curtis prided himself for listening to diverse voices, but it appears he is listening only to Emery County commissioners who drafted this ungenerous bill. I hope he will open his ears to stories from families like mine who want to see more meaningful protection for the treasured landscapes of the San Rafael Swell.

Cinimin Kofford

Orem