I am confused. I hear and read about how we need to conserve water throughout the state. People talk about how Utah is so dry and having a serious drought. Why then, do I see schools, businesses, cities and parks watering their grounds in the middle of the day during the hottest time and probably the most inefficient time ever to water?

Maybe Utah needs to start assigning everyone to specific days to water and enforce it? Other states do this, and it helps.

Kris Kopper

Sandy