SALT LAKE CITY — World Trade Center Utah Tuesday announced Miles Hansen has been chosen to become the new president and chief executive officer.

Hansen replaces Derek Miller, who left to become the president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance.

“With a wealth of experience overseas and at the highest levels of international affairs in the U.S. government, Miles is uniquely suited to help Utah continue its tremendous growth in international trade,” Scott Anderson, chairman of the WTC Utah board, said in a news release.

A native of Utah, Hansen is a Brigham Young University alum and a graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies who speaks Arabic, Farsi and Russian. He has experience in more than 70 countries and is a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a news release stated.

Hansen was most recently the director for gulf affairs at the National Security Council in the White House after having served as a staff aide to the State Department’s assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs. As a diplomat, Hansen was the energy and economic officer at U.S. Consulate General Dhahran in Saudi Arabia advising U.S. government and private sector leaders on the Saudi energy industry and economic reform agenda.

He also served tours focused on Iran at U.S. Embassy Yerevan, Armenia, and the Iran Regional Presence Office at U.S. Consulate General Dubai. Before joining the State Department as a Thomas R. Pickering Fellow, Hansen started his career in Utah as a special assistant in the lieutenant governor's office.

Hansen said he was "thrilled with the opportunity to return to Utah" and begin his new duties in the Beehive State.

"In a time of divisiveness at home and abroad, Utah is a prime example of all sides working together to tackle challenges through the proper application of pragmatic principles — and nowhere is that more evident than the strength of Utah’s economy and the ingenuity of Utah’s companies,” Hansen said. “WTC Utah has developed a nationally recognized brand, and I look forward to building upon that legacy while helping Utah companies expand on the international stage and attracting foreign investment to fund Utah companies, create jobs, and drive economic growth.”

WTC Utah International Business Director Suzette Alles will also be promoted to chief operating officer and act as interim CEO until Hansen arrives in August.