There is a place in southern Utah where two rivers — the Green and the Colorado — meet.

Maps refer to this place as the confluence, but my river guides called it the Center of the Universe. For me, a frazzled mom surviving summer by the skin of my teeth, they were right.

I sat upright on the front of our boat, my back resting against some luggage, as I strained my eyes to see what the fuss was about.

“There it is,” my guide said with a genuine giddiness in her voice. “Can you feel it?”

Far in the distance I saw the Green River, where I was, heading toward a sheer wall and then disappearing. The closer we got, I saw a subtle ripple curving around the Green's water, squeezing into its current. Right where the rivers met, I glanced up and saw four sheer walls soaring overhead, seemingly boxing us in, but one of the walls opened to the canyon we had been thinking about for three days: Cataract Canyon.

From the beginning, Susan and Rocky, our guides with Holiday River Expeditions, told us that the wonders of Cataract Canyon had to be earned. There were beautiful things to see, exciting rapids to ride and beaches waiting several days away, but it wouldn’t come easy.

To me, the journey quickly became a metaphor for life: a lot of the grand moments in life have to be earned, and sometimes you have to take a step back to see the reward. Parenting isn't easy. Sometimes I feel like I've lost myself in all of the earning, but on this trip, I took a step back and found that the river doesn’t just feed the swaths of green on its banks, it brings life to its travelers. On this trip, I found myself again.

My love for Canyonlands National Park, where Cataract Canyon hides, began when I was a carefree college student. I didn’t have a tent. I didn’t even have a tarp. I had a short sleeping pad that let me put my feet or my head on it — but not both — and a sleeping bag. My friends and I camped in the heat and cold, several times a month. Sometimes it was uncomfortable, but each time, some element of the wild etched itself on my heart. I felt a sense of ability, a connection with the world around me. If I could sleep on the ground in the snow, if I could do that hard thing, I could do the next hard thing. But little by little, as my life went on and got busier and busier, I felt like I had forgotten some of that strength. I had forgotten who that strong, carefree person was.

On day two of our river trip, it was 95 degrees in the shade. We were desperate for a place to camp, and our luck had run out. At about 8 p.m., three hours after we would have normally stopped, we came across a little island in the middle of the river all covered in bushes, except for a little sliver of wet sand sticking out downstream.

This was home for the night. And before we disembarked, four mosquitoes landed on my thigh, hand, forearm and calf and bit me. The whole island was swarming with a cloud of mosquitoes, and I started panicking. My hatred for those insects borders on irrational fear, but as I sat in my tent with a bug net over my head, watching Rocky and Susan cook lasagna without any protection from the bugs, I realized I wasn't alone. I looked around at the other people in our group, and suddenly we weren’t strangers anymore. We were friends, with a bond forged by the experience of what we later dubbed “mosquito coast.”

This was earning it. Counting the minutes until the scorching sun dropped out of sight was earning it. Abiding an afternoon sandstorm and moving our tent in the middle of the night when the bank under it eroded into the river was earning it. But floating in an eddy, squealing in the face of 8-foot waves and finding myself again — finding that girl who used to feel empowered sleeping on the desert floor — was the reward. It reminded me that I can do hard things. I can handle mosquitoes in the morning, and I can handle bickering, back-talk and boredom — and all the other challenges of parenthood — as long as I escape from time to time.

For me, a scripture in the Old Testament — Ezekiel 47:9 — says it best.

“And it shall come to pass, that every thing that liveth, which moveth, whithersoever the rivers shall come, shall live … for they shall be healed; and every thing shall live whither the river cometh.”

That sounds like center of the universe status to me.