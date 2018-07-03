COALVILLE, Summit County — With several active fires blazing across the state, officials have implemented a fire restriction order for Summit County until further notice.

County officials say the order was issued as a result of a fire outlook report Monday that "indicated worsened conditions, resulting in increased fire risk, as well as current fire activity and resources committed."

The order, issued by the state forester, restricts all open burns including fireworks, cutting, grinding, welding and cigarette smoking (except in areas clear of vegetation), according to a press release Tuesday from Summit County.

The release says campfires can be made in an "improved fire pit, which includes any enclosure built in the ground" or in pits bought from hardware stores.

Campfires in manmade rock rings are prohibited, the county said.

However, fireworks shows with permits, such as city and town-sponsored shows, will still be allowed, according to the release.

For more information about the restrictions in Summit County, visit summitcounty.org/firewarden.

Among other areas around the state with new fire restrictions due to recent wildfire activity:

• Salt Lake City has a campfire ban in place at all picnic sites in City Creek Canyon until further notice. However, propane-fueled camp stoves are still allowed in the area, according to a press release from Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski's office. Fireworks and open fires are always prohibited in City Creek Canyon, officials said.

• Campfires are now prohibited in Zion National Park, including in campgrounds. Gas stoves are still allowed. Smoking is also banned except in enclosed vehicles or "developed recreation sites clear of vegetation," a Facebook post from the park said.

• Interagency fire managers put fire restrictions into place for unincorporated privately owned land and state-administered land in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

For a complete list of restrictions in those counties and specific areas affected, visit Utah Fire Info at utahfireinfobox.com/fire-restrictions.