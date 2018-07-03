The Backstreet Boys, all-white outfits and Nick Carter on the tambourine make for a hilarious ’90s flashback in a new video by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Backstreet Boys teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform the hit “I Want It That Way” with classroom instruments like the triangle, kazoo and apple shaker. Since the video was posted last Friday, it has been viewed 41 million times on Facebook and almost 2 million times on YouTube.

Last week, the Backstreet Boys also made headlines when they surprised unsuspecting fanswith an impromptu concert in the elevator at MTV offices. The prank was recorded before the boy band appeared on the show "Total Request Live."