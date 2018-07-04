SALT LAKE CITY — The Rocky Mountains didn’t quite experience Christmas in July, but close enough.

According to The Weather Channel, a low-pressure system brought light snowfall to parts of the northern Rocky Mountain Range on Monday, including in spots in Montana and Idaho.

The snow fell just two days before the Fourth of July.

The National Weather Service said snowfall was possible at elevations close to 7,000 feet on Monday.

The NWS-Missoula Twitter account said snow can fall in these areas throughout the year.

“Snow in July? Yup, up in #Montana & #Idaho our mountains can get snow during any month of the year!” the account tweeted.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Idaho tweeted out pictures of snowfall after snow showers passed through that area on Monday, too.

Sandpoint, Idaho, similarly saw temperatures drop from 61 to 50 degrees.

As The Washington Post reported, the Northwest experienced “a flashback of winter” back in the middle of June, too. Areas like Big Sky Resort and Glacier National Park became “a winter wonderland.”

“What makes this even more interesting is the heat on the other side of Montana on Saturday. As an upper-level trough approached, winds from the south pushed temperatures into the 90s across Central Montana. Scattered, summertime thunderstorms popped up in the warm, humid air,” according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Utah experienced a few rain showers on Tuesday.