SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re looking for a date, you’re just in time. The most popular day for finding a date is right around the corner.

Match.com projected that July 8 — or, more specifically, the Sunday after the Fourth of July — is the most popular dating day of the year, according to more than 20 years of data from the company.

The company said there’s a 20 percent increase in activity on its website on July 8, including for both sign-ups and communication, compared to Valentine’s Day.

The date doesn’t mean it’s the most popular day to date, but rather the most popular day to find a date.

Experts see the summertime as a popular time of year for dating, according to Moneyish.com.

Clinical forensic psychologist John Huber said that “a number of factors can contribute to an increase of dating during the summer.”

“One might be the effect of receiving vitamin D from the prolonged exposure to the sun,” he said, according to the New York Post. “Research has shown that vitamin D can play an important role in reducing depression and if people are happier, they may be more outgoing and therefore more inclined to initiate a romantic engagement.”

The summertime makes dates more interesting, too, “because of warmer temperatures, couples generally have more options where to go on dates — not just Netflix and chill. The summer affords individuals to do more things outside, which can keep romances exciting and evermore interesting,” he said.