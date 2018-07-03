SALT LAKE CITY — Raul Neto reportedly met with the Utah Jazz brass on Monday to discuss his contract situation before attending the summer league opener at Vivint Arena.

The Brazilian floor general has now agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million contract, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: RFA Raul Neto is signing a two-year, $4.4M deal to return to the Utah Jazz. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Neto was a restricted free agent who averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 assists in 41 games last season while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc. He will enter his fourth season with the Jazz.

Earlier this summer, Neto volunteered with the fifth annual Americas Team Camp at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. He has been spotted around the practice facility for offseason training and has a close relationship with Utah’s Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert.

The Jazz are still looking to reach a deal with Dante Exum after signing unrestricted free agent Derrick Favors to a two-year, $36 million deal on Monday and now Neto.