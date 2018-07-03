PROVO — BYU recently received a permit from the city to demolish the 80-year-old Allen Hall at the corner of 100 East and 700 North.

According to a statement from Administrative Vice President Brian K. Evans’ office, Allen Hall was built as a student dormitory in 1938 and served missionaries of the LDS Church Language Training Mission from 1962 until 1980, when it became the home of the Museum of Peoples and Cultures.

In 2014, the museum moved to 2201 N. Canyon Road. Since then, Allen Hall has been used for overflow space during periods when university personnel have been displaced due to campus construction.

The statement said the building is not suitable for renovation or any permanent university purpose. Abatement of hazardous materials is underway, and demolition should be completed by mid-August. Long-term plans for the lot have not been determined, but for now the university will cover the cleared land with grass.

The statement also said the university is preparing plans for the future of Amanda Knight Hall, which was completed in 1939 as a women’s dormitory and served missionaries of the LDS Church Language Training Mission from 1964 to 1976. Since then the building has served a variety of short-term purposes, including overflow space for academic and support units such as Independent Study, the English Language Center and the LDS Church’s Missionary Training Center.

The university, the statement said, is looking to preserve the architectural features of the building by constructing a replica on the current site, while making the space usable for ongoing academic and academic-support purposes.