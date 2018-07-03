A year ago, Laura Barnes and John Bennett wouldn’t have recognized each other if they crossed paths in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the city where they both reside.

But The Tuscaloosa News reported that a DNA test from Ancestry.com helped identify the two as father and daughter, a development that has led to a close, comfortable relationship between them.

“I felt connected to her, even though I didn’t raise her,” Bennett said. “We finish each other’s sentences. We’re family, we can tell we are. It’s not something we’ve forced at all.”

Barnes was born 20 years ago, unbeknownst to Bennett, to a woman Bennett knew when he was in dental school. Barnes was adopted by her maternal uncle and his wife and lived in Louisiana before starting college at the University of Alabama.

According to The Tuscaloosa News, Barnes was surprised when she got back her DNA test results and saw her strong DNA match with Bennett. She emailed who she suspected to be her biological father almost a year ago, not knowing how he would react.

They met up two days later and confirmed their relationship. Now, Barnes regularly visits Bennett, who lives just 2.3 miles away with his wife and two sons. Bennett told The Tuscaloosa News that his wife and kids have welcomed Barnes to the family.

“I believe in a higher power, and I believe that’s what’s brought us together,” Bennett said. “I do. I believe God brought us together. We were supposed to meet.”

