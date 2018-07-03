PRICE — A Heber City man awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing a teenage girl has been charged in another case for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl beginning when she was 12.

Frederick Wade Albert, 46, was charged Tuesday in Carbon County's 7th District Court with unlawful sexual conduct, a third-degree felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

In February, police became aware of a girl who "had previously had sexual contact with an adult male in the Carbon (County) and Emery County areas beginning when she was approximately 12 years old," according to charging documents.

The girl told detectives that Albert attempted to have intercourse with her again when she was 16 to 17 years old and that "during these events (he) would often provide her with alcohol, cigarettes and sometimes money," the charges state.

Albert is already facing charges in another abuse case. He is scheduled to go to trial Aug. 3 on a count of unlawful sexual conduct, a third-degree felony.

"This evidence shows that the defendant has multiple victims over many years in multiple locations from Ferron to Utah County," prosecutors wrote in Albert's latest charges.

