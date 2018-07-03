OGDEN — Tickets to this summer’s Ogden Twilight concert series will double as Utah Transit Authority fare on FrontRunner, TRAX or buses the day of the show.

Riders just need to show their concert ticket to bus operators or UTA fare enforcement personnel when asked for proof of payment.

The shows are held at the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 25th St., which is a four-block walk from the Ogden FrontRunner Station. It is also accessible via UTA bus routes 470, 603 and 612.

General admission tickets are $10 (plus a $1.50 service fee and Ogden sales tax) in advance. General admission tickets on the day of the show are $15 (plus a $1.50 service fee and Ogden sales tax). For a complete lineup of the series, log on to ogdentwilight.com.