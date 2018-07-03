SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Public Library has launched HUM — Hear Utah Music — a new streaming service dedicated to highlighting some of the bands and artists that are currently lighting up venues along the Wasatch Front and beyond.

Free streaming access is available to anyone with an internet connection at hum.slcpl.org, with downloads available to library cardholders. HUM also features an ever-growing digital archive of concert posters, stretching back nearly two decades. The website’s built-in music player means users don’t need to download additional software or apps.

Library officials said a twice-yearly call for submissions will keep the content fresh as the collection grows and changes over time. Selections are chosen by a jury of local music advocates and curated to represent a variety of genres and musical styles. Artists sign a nonexclusive licensing agreement and are compensated with a one-time honorarium.

The next submission period will run Aug. 1 through 22. Artists can find submission guidelines at the website.

Artists currently featured on HUM include: 90s Television, Alyssa Pyper, Andrew Goldring, Batty Blue, Baug, Chalk, Color Animal, Conquer Monster, Cool Banana, Debra Fotheringham, Foster Body, FunCoffin, Grits Green, Hang Time, Hel Audio (various artists), Hoofless, Indigo Plateau, J Knote, Jake Rosenzweig, Jazz Jaguars, Jesse Q-T and Friends, Joseph Michael Pedersen, Karl Jorgensen, Lake Island, NASTY NASTY, Nick Johnson, Night Marcher, Oxcross, Quiet House, Red Bennies, Salt Lake Electric Ensemble, Strong Words, Sympathy Pain, The Boys Ranch, The Hollering Pines, The Nods, The Weekenders, Tree Smith, Wallfly and Wey.