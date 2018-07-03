A pair of Utah Valley University women's golfers were named 2017-18 Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars on Tuesday, as both Carly Dehlin and Bailey Henley earned the prestigious honor.

This marks the third-consecutive season that the junior Dehlin has received WGCA All-American Scholar recognition and the first for the freshman Henley.

"What an outstanding achievement for both Carly and Bailey. They are both great leaders in the classroom and on the golf course," head UVU coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. "Each of these young women (is) definitely going places, and I couldn't be more proud of them for attaining such a prestigious academic honor."

Dehlin, who recently capped her junior season by achieving second-team All-WAC accolades, led the way by maintaining a 3.80 cumulative GPA in the classroom, while Henley was right behind her with a 3.70 grade-point average.

To be eligible to become a WGCA All-American Scholar, one must hold better than a 3.50 cumulative GPA and participate in 50 percent of the season's competitions, making it one of the most stringent academic awards in all of college athletics.

Dehlin, who earned her bachelor's degree in communications from UVU in May, had a standout junior campaign for the Wolverines in 2017-18 where she recorded the second-best scoring average in the program history by averaging an impressive 74.80 clip. She also became just one of four golfers in school history to win a tournament, as she earned a share of individual medalist honors at the GCU Spring Invitational with a 3-over-par 219 (74-73-72) and four top-10 finishes on the season in all. She also posted five sub-par rounds in 2017-18, which included carding a school record 5-under-par 67 at the Bobcat Spring Invitational in April.

Henley had a strong true freshman season for UVU where she played in a total of seven tournaments and 20 rounds. She carded a season-low 73 twice on the year and capped her freshman campaign with a top-25 finish at the 2018 WAC Championship by placing 25th at the conference event with a 16-over 229 (73-79-77). Henley recorded a 79.10 scoring average on the year.

In all, 1,011 women's collegiate golfers were recognized as 2016-17 WGCA All-American Scholars. Dehlin and Henley were also two of seven Wolverines who earned Academic All-WAC honors last week.

About the Women's Golf Coaches Association

The Women's Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a nonprofit organization representing women's collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.