SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah-based writer who criticized Chip and Joanna Gaines’ parenting style received closure, forgiveness and an intriguing offer from the Gaines family this week.

Back in May, Utah-based writer Daryl Austin wrote in a piece for USA Today that the Gaineses might not be as family-first as they claim to be. He said the Gaineses preach about putting family first even though they were always dabbling in new businesses.

Chip Gaines disputed Austin’s claims in a tweet. Austin later apologized for his comments in a separate article, saying he understood how hard it is to be a parent, especially for a family like the Gaineses.

Austin told People magazine this week he reach out to the family to congratulate them on the birth of their new baby, Crew.

A representative of the family told Austin the dispute was water under the bridge.

Austin said the family offered something else too — a free stay at one of the family’s vacation houses in Waco, Texas, including the Magnolia House and the Hillcrest Estate.

In the past, both homes were booked up for six months in the first five minutes that reservations were released, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Austin said he turned down the offer.

“I would not be comfortable with them paying for it, but I had told them that we would love to visit Waco someday and we still will, just not on their dime.”

Austin said he’s still a fan of the Gaineses and always will be.

He added he respects the family’s decision to turn the other cheek.

“I already respected them a lot, despite some concerns I addressed in that article, but now I respect them even more. It takes a lot of humility to ‘turn the other cheek’ the way they did towards me.”