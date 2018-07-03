SALT LAKE CITY — Walmart fell under fire on Monday for selling T-shirts that read “Impeach 45.”

Patrons shared their collective outrage on social media, using the hashtag #BoycottWalmart, for the shirt which called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The shirt is available on Walmart's website.

Ryan Fournier, chairman of the group Students for Trump, discovered the shirt online, the International Business Times reported.

He asked the company in a Twitter post why it was selling the shirt even for babies.

"[email protected] why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website????? What kind of message are you trying to send?" he asked.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????



What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

The company Old Glory, along with three other companies, all sell impeachment merchandise on Walmart’s website, according to Fox News.

The website also sells shirts, hats, mugs and other products with the phrase “Make America Great Again,” which is Trump’s campaign promise.

Social media users didn’t take kindly to the “Impeach 45” outfit, though.

@Walmart Impeach 45 clothing?? Really. Goodbye Walmart. Boycott begins tomorrow. Was going to be buying 1000's of dollars of supplies through you for my business. #boycottwalmart — 🎸Ramblin Man🇺🇸 (@silverthorn_jr) July 3, 2018

@RealCandaceO here's a new one for you Candace. Walmart has got into the political foray. They have listed impeach 45 shirts on their website, and did not say a word about it. They will not get one more penny from me. #boycottWalmart pic.twitter.com/bDkwRMr0ta — Joe Harris (@JkaabH5) July 3, 2018

Other customers didn't appreciate another anti-Trump shirt that read, "45 You're Fired."

It's important to note that the new clothing line is designed by a third party and doesn't seem to have a political agenda, USA Today reported.

Walmart released a line of clothes supporting the IMPEACHMENT OF TRUMP!!



Just another company that clearly wants to dig their own grave!



Walmart YOU’RE DEAD TO ME! Bye bye!!! https://t.co/SoV7KEqDH4 — The Deplorable Choir (@DeplorableChoir) July 3, 2018

Shirts that read “Impeach 45” are also widely available on Amazon.

Walmart faced outrage back in April 2017 for an in-store gun display that read “Own the school year like a hero,” according to USA Today.

The company said at the time that the display was “terrible” and “definitely NOT OK.”

"What's seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores," the company said in a statement. "We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened."

Company spokesman Charles Crowson told USA Today the display was a result of miscommunication.

"There was some miscommunication between our social media team and the store," said Crowson. "It was just a misunderstanding."