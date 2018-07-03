SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of hype surrounding a new doughnut available in Disneyland.

The theme park is now selling an “Up”-themed doughnut that is available only at the Pixar Pier, which is located inside Disneyland.

Those visiting the park have shared photos of the doughnut, leading to the creation of its own hashtag, #UpDonut.

The square-shaped doughnut has blue frosting with an edible “Up” house on top of it. Candy pieces appear as balloons on top of the doughnut as well.

According to US Weekly, “the doughnut is a vanilla glaze bar with candy-coated chocolate balloons and a white chocolate house.”

So where can you find these? According to one Instagram user, it’s available “at the coffee cart by the fantasy fair entrance.”

Here are a few photos of the doughnut that’ll surely have your taste buds cheering for more.

Disneyland unveiled its Pixar-themed park last Monday. The Pixar Pier debuted at the California Adventure Park in Disneyland, according to the Deseret News.

Roger Gould, director of Pixar Animation Theme Parks Group, told Entertainment Weekly that Disneyland was planning the park in advance.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about for a while, but it was really about a year ago that the idea really solidified,” Gould said.

He added, “Every time a new film comes out, we struggle with where to put that character so the audience can come and meet the new characters from our new films. We were looking at the release of 'Incredibles 2' and started throwing around, ‘(Is) there a really big way to celebrate the 'Incredibles' here in the park?’”