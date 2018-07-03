CEDAR BREAKS NATIONAL MONUMENT — The monument’s 13th annual Wildflower Festival, which will feature guided walks and family friendly activities, will take place Saturday through July 22.

During the festival, visitors will be able to see paintbrush, primrose, lupine, larkspur, and a spectrum of other flowers in meadows, woods and marshes.

Guided wildflower walks will begin at the Point Supreme Visitor Center every day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The walks, approximately one-half to one hour in length, will cover what is currently blooming or basic wildflower photography.

Before arriving at Cedar Breaks, visitors should consider downloading the Wildflowers of Cedar Breaks app that identifies flowers found at Cedar Breaks and the surrounding area. The app features more than 100 common wildflowers with general information and traditional uses. The free app is available from iTunes and Google Play. Internet and cell service is limited at Cedar Breaks, so make sure to download the app before arriving.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, activities at Cedar Breaks will include wildflower bingo, flower and pollinator crafts, solar scope viewing, games and more. Visitors can participate in these activities at the Point Supreme area and at the newly opened Family Discovery Center located at the north Alpine Pond Trailhead inside the yurt.

The discovery center will be open to the public during the festival and throughout the summer season. All ages are invited to join a ranger and explore numerous hands-on activities and exhibits about park animals, bugs, flowers and geology.

In addition, Cedar Breaks will also host Zion National Park Forever Project Field Programs. These in-depth classes include “Cedar Mountain Wildflowers” on Friday, July 13, “Wildflower Photography” and “Wildflower Journaling” on Saturday, July 14, and “Cedar Breaks Geology” on Saturday, July 21. Call 435-772-3264 for more information or visit zionpark.org/programs.

A detailed schedule of festival events and activities, will be available at the Cedar Breaks Information Center, the Family Discovery Center or on the monument's Facebook page.