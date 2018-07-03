LAYTON — At least two people have been arrested in connection with a series of shootings between two rival gangs in Davis County.

Alex Chase Lopez, 18, of Layton, was arrested Monday for investigation of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and being a restricted person in possession of a firearm.

Talia Chalise Aguinaga, 18, was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice.

The series of violent incidents began June 22 when shots were fired at the Quail Cove Apartments, 2090 N. Hill Field Road.

One week later, Layton police were called to the Ridgewood Estates, 2875 N. Hill Field Road, "on report of another shooting believed to be a drive-by and in retaliation" to the prior shooting, according to a Davis County Jail booking report.

On Sunday, officers responded to a third shooting. This time, a house on Glen Avenue was fired on multiple times, the report states.

Investigators believe Lopez was responsible for the shootings on Friday and Sunday.

"During the investigation, two separate confidential informants identified Alex as the shooter in last two drive-by shootings. One confidential informant stated he was present during the shooting on Glen Ave. and said Alex was in possession of a handgun and it was Alex that shot at the Glen Ave. residence," the report states.

Police believe Lopez's targets were two people believed to be responsible for shooting at him on June 22.

"It is reasonable to believe that Alex’s intent was to cause the death to the individuals inside of both residences," according to the report.

Aguinaga is believed to be the driver in Sunday's shooting. She was interviewed by police on Monday.

"Following a second interview post-Miranda, Talia lied multiple times concerning her knowledge about the shootings," according to a Davis County Jail booking report.

Eventually, she admitted that she drove two men to the residence, they got out and "a short time later both returned to her car and told her to leave because they 'just shot up the house,'" the report states.

In May, Lopez was charged with disrupting a school, a class B misdemeanor, for allegedly entering Northridge High School and taking pictures of himself flashing gang signs in the commons area, according to probable cause statement.

"Alex is not a student nor has he ever attended (Northridge High School)," the charges state.