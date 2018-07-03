SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump interviewed Utah Sen. Mike Lee on Monday about the coming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, the Deseret News has learned.

Lee, who is in Utah for the Fourth of July holiday, confirmed the telephone interview but would not elaborate on the conversation.

Trump is expected to reveal his choice to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy next week. Lee, a Republican in his second term, is on the list of 25 potential nominees Trump prepared during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Monday that Trump has narrowed the list of candidates to federal appeals judges Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. It now appears Lee also is in the running, though unlike the other apparent contenders he has no judicial experience.

Trump has interviewed Kavanaugh and Barrett as well as federal appeals judges Raymond Kethledge and Amul Thapar, according to the Washington Post.

Given Democratic intransigence and the Republicans’ scalpel-thin Senate majority, the president’s wisest and safest bet may be to recommend a "young constitutionalist conservative" who would be tough for Senate Democrats to vote against, according to the National Review.

At least two Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, could be a tough sell because of Lee's staunch opposition to abortion. Both have voiced support for the legality of abortion, and Collins has said that she would find any nominee who opposes the Roe v. Wade decision "unacceptable."

Trump will need some Democrats to get his nominee confirmed, and Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has reached across the aisle on several issues. He has worked with Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., on criminal justice reform, Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., on patent reform and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on indefinite detention.

"Far away from the spotlight, cameras and headlines, Lee has spent years working with Senate colleagues across the political spectrum on critical issues," said Boyd, Matheson, former Lee chief of staff who now works as the Deseret News opinion editor.

"While these heavy-hitting allies would certainly prove beneficial in a confirmation hearing, the fact that Lee collaborates this way on principles pertaining to the law is far more important for a potential jurist on the Supreme Court."

Former South Carolina GOP Sen. Jim DeMint, now chairman of the Conservative Partnership Institute, has pressed Trump to nominate Lee.

"He has exactly the brilliance, the background and temperament that President Trump should be looking for," DeMint wrote in the Daily Caller. "But he also has the rarest of qualities: courage — the willingness to do the right thing, no matter what."

DeMint said Lee has the mind to "dominate" his confirmation hearing and the "character" to win a few Democrat votes.

Lee earned a law degree from Brigham Young University and served as law clerk to Judge Dee Benson of the U.S. District Court in Utah, and then with future Supreme Court Justice Judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. He spent several years as an attorney with the law firm Sidley & Austin specializing in appellate and Supreme Court litigation.

Lee is son of the late Rex Lee, who served as U.S. solicitor general under former President Ronald Reagan and as president of BYU. Lee's brother, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee, is also on Trump's 2016 shortlist.