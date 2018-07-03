SOUTH SALT LAKE — A South Salt Lake man was arrested and accused of firing multiple rounds at his ex-girlfriend's house while she was inside.

Rory Curtis Cordova, 51, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of eight counts of illegally discharging a firearm, theft of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, police believe Cordova went to his ex-girlfriend's house, near 250 East and 2700 South where the woman and another family member were staying, and fired at least eight rounds.

"There were bullet holes through several windows, walls and doors. A large TV was also damaged," a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

Home surveillance video recorded Cordova pulling up to the house in his SUV, the report states. He was arrested in South Ogden. Several shell casings were spotted in the vehicle and a stolen 9 mm gun was found in the center console, police say.