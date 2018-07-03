SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 3.

Strawberry Reservoir blaze burns down homes

More than 300 residents were asked to evacuate their homes Monday after a fire blazed through a large area east of Strawberry Reservoir, according to the Deseret News.

The fire began Sunday and has since spread to 30,000 acres.

Officials remain unsure of how many homes and cabins were destroyed.

Shelters were set up at an LDS chapel in Fruitland and at Duchesne High School.

"Today, crews are being assigned in areas where containment lines can be built. Helicopters will also be working to support firefighting efforts on the ground," fire officials said in a statement.

LDS apostle says it’s ‘totally false’ that suicide leads to hell

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a video released Monday that it’s “totally false” that those who commit suicide automatically go to a place in hell, the Deseret News reported.

Renlund was featured in one of eight videos that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released on suicide prevention.

"There's an old sectarian notion that suicide is a sin and that someone who commits suicide is banished to hell forever. That is totally false," Elder Renlund said. "I believe the vast majority of cases will find that these individuals have lived heroic lives and that that suicide will not be a defining characteristic of their eternities."

The videos call for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to reach out to and listen to those considering suicide.

Is Utah's Mike Lee still up for Supreme Court?

Republicans on Capitol Hill have pointed to Utah Sen. Mike Lee as a potential Supreme Court pick for President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas, said Lee would be “the single best choice” for Trump.

Meanwhile, Republicans Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Trey Gowdy support Lee, too.

"I hope that the president will be open to that," Scott said.

According to the AP, “If Trump were to pick a lawmaker, it wouldn't be the first time a member of Congress has made it to the Supreme Court. Congressional records show 17 members of the House and 15 senators have served there.

“But for now, only one lawmaker — Lee — is on the list of 25 names Trump is working from to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.”

Thailand cave rescue reveals tough options for escape

Rescuers continue to weigh their options on how to rescue a youth soccer team found inside a cave in northern Thailand, according to BBC News.

The 12 boys and their coach were discovered Monday. They entered the caves nine days ago. Rising waters from heavy rainfall trapped them there.

Now, rescuers are unsure how to bring them out of the cave.

“Earlier, the Thai military said the boys would need to learn to dive — or wait months for flooding to recede before they could get out of the caves,” according to BBC.

AROUND THE WEB

Reuters: Former Malaysian PM Najib arrested in graft probe

New York Times: Trump warns NATO allies to spend more on defense, or else

BBC: Finland has second thoughts about its women soldiers

BBC: Germany migrants: Merkel averts coalition government split

Axios: China is warning its tourists about U.S. gun violence