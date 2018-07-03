FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — A Type 1 team was called in Tuesday morning to help battle the fast-moving, human-caused Dollar Ridge Fire east of Strawberry Reservoir.

A Type 1 team means more resources will be arriving by Tuesday night to help battle what is currently the state's highest priority wildfire. An unknown number of structures have burned, more than 100 cabins and structures are threatened and up to 300 remain evacuated.

"We do know that there have been some structures that have been lost. We don't know if they're homes, or outbuildings or what," Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands spokesman Jason Curry said Tuesday morning.

Officials won't have an exact count of structures lost until the fire dies down and crews can get into the area to look, he added.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that based on mapping tools, including infrared data overnight, they believed the Dollar Fire had burned about 19,000 acres.

But Curry said firefighters were sticking with their estimate of 30,000 acres burned.

"We're fairly confident with that number," he said.

As of 8 a.m., the fire was 0 percent contained.

The goal for firefighters on Tuesday was to build containment lines as quickly as they could during the morning hours. Hot temperatures and wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph were expected in the area by Tuesday afternoon, which Curry said would make fighting the wildfire very difficult, as it did Monday when he said the fire behavior was "extreme."

Fire managers hoped to use two helicopters to help battle the flames before the high winds moved in.

The focus for firefighters is the fire's north side - where most of the threatened structures are located - and the east. Mandatory evacuations remained in effect Tuesday for 200 to 300 homes in the Strawberry Gorge, Camelot Resort, Currant Creek and Pinyon Ridge subdivisions.

Gov. Gary Herbert took to Twitter Monday night to encourage residents to heed the evacuation order, and to thank firefighters.

Jenny Taylor, a resident who had to evacuate, said Monday night she only had 10 minutes to leave her cabin and "it's probably gone by now."

"It's sad. Makes me want to cry. Lot of money, lot of time, all gone," she said.

Roy Warner, another resident of the area, said the fire looked like "the gods are angry."

"They tend to kind of work uphill, but that guy looks like he wants to come down," he said of the wildfire.

The Red Cross has set up two centers for evacuated residents at the Fruitland LDS churchhouse and Duchesne High School. A shelter for animals from farms that were evacuated has been set up at the Duchesne County Fairgrounds. Curry advised residents in the area who have not been evacuated yet to have a plan in place.

"It it critical that you're in the mindset of ready, set go," he said. "We don't make these evacuation orders out of an abundance of caution. We do it when we know the area is in danger."

There was no estimate on Tuesday of when the evacuation order would be lifted.

Curry said thick, overgrown vegetation has been fueling the fire even at night when the wind and temperatures are lower. The fire is burning in "extremely steep terrain" that is difficult for crews on the ground to access.

A cause of the fire has not been pinpointed. Fire officials believe it started on private property in Wasatch County on Monday and quickly exploded by the evening to 30,000 acres in the Fruitland and the Pinnacles area.

Late Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a press release it was stepping in with federal funds to help the state fight the fire. The agency says it will pay 75 percent of costs from expenses such as field camps and equipment use.

Other fires still burning in Utah Tuesday included:

• The West Valley Fire in Washington County's Pine Valley has burned 10,500 acres and was 5 percent contained. Utah fire officials said the blaze was caused by a campfire left unattended. More than 500 firefighters were working on the fire Monday, according to officials.

• The Willow Patch Fire near Richfield has burned about 4,700 acres and was 55 percent contained. Officials believe it was also human caused.

• The Black Mountain Fire near Minersville in Beaver County, caused by a vehicle accident last week, was 90 percent contained at about 6,000 acres.

•The 1,300-acre, lighting-caused Willow Creek Fire north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District was 96 percent contained Tuesday morning.

Contributing: Ashley Imlay