As news spread of LeBron James' decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, one person with local ties who will be directly impacted shared his excitement.

Former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma, who had a solid rookie season with the Lakers last year, posted multiple tweets welcoming James to the City of Angels.

Kuzma also welcomed a few of the other players whom Los Angeles has agreed to deals with in a busy first few days of the free agency period.

Yeaaaa flint represented heavy for the lakeshow welcome brother @JaValeMcGee — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 2, 2018

Kuzma, who has been mentioned as a player who could get traded if the Lakers make a deal for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, has been keeping busy over the last few days, as he played quarterback at a charity football game hosted by Cincinnati Bengals and former University of Washington receiver John Ross.

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma warming up at the John Ross Charity Flag Football Game in Long Beach @WatchJRoss. He can spin it. FULL VIDEO on Deck pic.twitter.com/YSzGul5Jgr — UnderTheRadar (@_UnderTheRadar_) July 1, 2018

Danny Ainge says Gordon Hayward is progressing after second surgery

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported on Monday that Celtics forward and former Utah Jazz All-Star Gordon Hayward is progressing after undergoing a second surgery in May related to the ankle injury he suffered in the opening minutes of last season.

Almost a year to the day Hayward decided from his summer home in San Diego to leave the Jazz in free agency, he returned to San Diego, with Celtics general manager Danny Ainge telling Himmelsbach, “Before he left, he was running out on the basketball court. He was back to resuming basketball activities. It feels great.”

Last week, Hayward published a blog post detailing the surgery, which he wrote was not originally expected to be part of the recovery process.

Kids today will never realize how good Deron Williams was. That crossover on Jason Terry😩😩 pic.twitter.com/iNvcwESAzc — NBA Inside Stuff (@NBAInside_Stuff) June 30, 2018

Speaking of Jazz point guards and throwbacks, a video was posted on Twitter from an account called NBA Inside Stuff (not officially affiliated with the TV show) of former Utah floor general Deron Williams putting the moves on Chris Paul and Jason Terry back in the day.