SALT LAKE CITY — Toys R Us might have closed all its stores last week, but it definitely went out in style.

An anonymous shopper spent about $1 million on a slew of toys that were left inside a Raleigh, North Carolina, store, which didn’t even have a chance to open on its final day because all the toys were bought, according to CNN.

And, even better, the shopper donated the toys to children in need, according to WNCN.

Staff members from the store gathered all the toys, packing them into boxes to load onto the truck for the mysterious buyer.

The buyer’s identity has not been revealed.

Don’t get it twisted — this shopper apparently bought toys from other stores, too, WTVD reported.

"It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator," an employee of the Raleigh store said, according to CNN.

Customers have begun guessing about the identity of the buyer.

Customer Dan Paulson told WNCN, "I like the idea of donating the toys. That's pretty rad.”

Toys R Us closed all its U.S. remaining stores at the end of last week. This came after the company announced in September of 2017 that it planned to file for bankruptcy. In January, the store announced it would close 180 stores since it had $5 billion in debt.

As the Deseret News reported, Toys R Us marked the end of its tenure with a photo of its mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe, walking out of an empty Toys R Us store.