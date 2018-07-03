SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” players aren’t shy about spending a buck or two on the free-to-play video game.

A new report from LendEDU — aptly titled “Finances of Fortnite” — unveiled that 68.8 percent of “Fortnite” players have made in-game purchases, such as character skins, new ax tool designs and "emotes" (expressions your character makes in the game).

Players spend about $84.67 on average for in-game purchases.

Breaking that down, about 9 percent of gamers have spent on "emotes" (expressions players make), while 13 percent will spend on “harvesting tools,” like axes and hammers.

Roughly 58 percent will spend on character skins (what your character looks like) and 18 percent will spend on gliders, which are used in the battle royale version of the game to land in specific locations.

There’s something of a mood with the game, too. About 36 percent of “Fortnite” gamers said it was the first game in which they ever made in-game purchases.

Enjoyment of “Fortnite” extends past the game itself. About 1 in 4 “Fortnite” players said they would pay for a Twitch account in order to watch others play.

Most gamers play “Fortnite” for about 10 hours per week, according to the report.

But, according to the report, people aren’t willing to give up their entire lives for the game. Roughly 78 percent said “no” when asked if they ever miss work to play “Fortnite.”

But 5 percent said they missed work “a lot” and 15 percent said they missed “not much” when playing the game.

“Fortnite” remains one of the most popular games across the world. Epic Games announced in June that more than 125 million people have played since it launched in July 2017, according to Insider.

Gamers spent nearly $300 million total on "Fortnite" in April,according to CNET.