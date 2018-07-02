PAROWAN — A woman who was shot by police in southern Utah has been released from the hospital and charged with assaulting an officer.

Ivonne Casimiro, 29, of Las Vegas, was charged in 5th Distinct Court with assault on an officer and having a stolen vehicle, second-degree felonies; two counts of vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with an arrest, a class B misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Casimiro, along with Michael Salvador Torres, 24, and Jose Flores, 34, also from Las Vegas, were stealing items from cars in the parking lot of Parowan's Travel America, 1130 N. 100 West, according to charging documents.

Police say Casimiro was holding a screwdriver and "made a threatening move" toward the officers. Enoch Police Corp. Jeremy Dunn shot her twice in the leg.

Casimiro was released from the hospital Monday and booked into the Iron County Jail. Torres and Flores were charged last week with receiving a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, and two counts of burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Torres was additionally charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.