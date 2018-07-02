FARMINGTON — A West Jordan man was charged Monday with attempting to pick up a 13-year-old girl for sex while his own 4-year-old child was in the car with him.

Isaias Magana, 39, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with enticing a minor and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

During the month of June, Magana talked on social media with a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but was really an undercover officer, according to charging documents. He arranged to meet the "girl" for sex in Farmington, police say.

When he arrived, he was arrested and police found "cocaine in his pocket and (he) had at least eight videos of children and toddlers being raped or sodomized," the charges state.

The man's 4-year-old daughter was also in the car with him, according to court documents.