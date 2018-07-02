SARATOGA SPRINGS — Officials on Monday identified a pilot killed in a small-plane crash on Lake Mountain as an Idaho man.

Tracy Paul Roesler, 48, of Nampa, was flying a light twin fixed-wing aircraft from Caldwell, Idaho on Thursday and was expected to refuel at the Provo Municipal Airport, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

He was part of a commercial photography operation, the office said.

When a coworker hadn't heard from Roesler, they became concerned and contacted authorities. A search began, and he was found deceased on the south end of Lake Mountain Friday.

Roesler's sister, Wendy Roesler LeDuff, told the Deseret News he was "an avid hunter, fisherman, boater and loved just about everything outdoors."

"He was always in a great mood and just wanted to live life to the fullest. If anyone needed anything he was always there to lend a helping hand," she said.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.