LEHI — On June 10, Traci Zimmerman stood in upper Bell Canyon surrounded by a sea of gray rocks, pine trees and mountain peaks as far as the eye could see. As she stood, she looked up toward Big Horn Peak, then turned her eyes toward a pile of rocks that were carefully placed upon a boulder.

At that moment, Traci was brought back to that day nearly a year before when her husband, Zachary "Zac" Zimmerman, fell while on a trail run with friends.

“Returning to ‘Zac’s place’ this year was very different from last year,” Traci Zimmerman said in an email. “I have had a year to process my husband’s death and so this time I feel like my mind was clearer. I was able to ask questions and listen more intently to answers. I was able to see beauty and not just a place that took my husband from me. I was able to feel friendship and love surround me and feel strengthened to continue moving forward in life.”

Kendall Wimmer Traci Zimmerman stands next to the rock pile "Zac's Place" that serves as a memorial for her husband, Zac Zimmerman.

Moving forward is what Traci Zimmerman has chosen to do in an effort to both cope with the loss of her husband and to feel closer to him.

Immediately following his passing, Traci Zimmerman and her children continued on what they called “The Summer of 100 Miles,” which they started shortly before Zac Zimmerman died. This is something Traci Zimmerman said was a blessing to her family.

“'The Summer of 100 Miles' gave us so much purpose as we were navigating heartache, grief and change,” she said. “I am so grateful that we were inspired to start that as a family and that we were able to finish it.”

And while Traci Zimmerman has navigated this great loss with her children, there have been times when she has had to work toward healing on her own. And oftentimes, just like her husband, she has found peace in the mountains.

“After Zac passed away, the refuge that the mountains provided me became even more important,” she said. “I was often content to listen to Zac talk about mountain peaks that he had been on and smile. When he died, I had many opportunities to go to these mountain peaks and see what he saw. It was an experience that connected me to him when I was desperately needing and wanting to feel close to my husband. And over the last year, being in these places has helped me to continue to get to know him and has also helped me to get to know myself. I feel like I have been through a very challenging emotional trial and it has taught me that I am stronger than I thought I was — emotionally and physically."

That greater understanding of her own strength has been supplemented by the support offered by friends and loved ones, including a group of local runners that her husband belonged to who haven taken Traci Zimmerman and her children under their wing.

“The local trail and ultra-running community have become a family that I didn’t know I needed in my life,” she said. “They swept me up immediately after Zac passed away and have loved me and my kids — because they loved him — ever since. They talk about Zac and share their memories of him openly. He isn’t a taboo subject with them, and I appreciate that. They cheer me on in life and on the trails and encourage me to be more and stretch farther physically just like Zac would have.”

In the days after Zac Zimmerman’s passing, these friends rallied together in an effort to both honor him and support his family. The hashtag #livelikezac was created to embody what it means to live life to the fullest. An apparel line was even created by the trail and ultra-running community, with proceeds going to the Zimmerman family. Traci Zimmerman says she loves when people use the hashtag and wear the clothing.

Matt Clark Traci Zimmerman poses with her three kids in Zion National Park.

“I love seeing #livelikezac being used,” she said. “I always knew what a great man he was and I love that others are seeing that too. Zac loved adventure and getting out and enjoying what the world had to offer, but that was only a part of him. Living like Zac means loving your family, making time for them, letting them know that they are your most important adventure, and making memories with them. …

"Zac could always find common ground with anyone — and make them laugh — no matter how different the two of them may appear. He knew that people needed to be loved and accepted, and he was good at that."

Among the greatest lessons Traci Zimmerman's husband taught her was to enjoy life, not just endure it.

"So I am trying to live life that way," she said. "I am very aware every day of the hole in my heart that will not be filled here on earth, but I still choose to go on looking for the good in this life because it is here. And that is how Zac would want me to live and how he would want me to raise our children — smiling, laughing, exploring, making memories, loving and believing.”

And when she looks at the spot in Bell Canyon that serves as a memorial for her husband, Traci sees more than a rock pile.

“Zac’s gravesite is beautiful, but ‘Zac’s place’ is sacred,” she said. “When Zac fell, there was a lot of snow. His friends went up shortly after his accident and made a memorial with rocks in the exact spot where his body came to rest. As the snow melted away, it was revealed that under those small rocks was a giant boulder.

“I feel like many parallels can be drawn from that. And even though we may not see it, Zac is still our rock that is supporting and sustaining us in ways that we may not know.”