FRUITLAND, Duchesne County — Officials are asking more people to get out of the way of a fire that ignited near Strawberry Reservoir Sunday afternoon and quickly grew to 6,600 acres.

An order issued from the Duchesne County Commission office Monday called the fire "the most complex wildfire currently burning" in Utah. Per the order, residents in a western portion of the county near the fire are required to evacuate.

A shelter was being set up at the LDS chapel in Fruitland for people displaced by the fire, state fire officials said.

The wildfire started about 4 1/2 miles southeast of Strawberry Reservoir about 1 p.m. Sunday on private property, according to state fire officials, and wind and steep terrain in the area caused it to quickly spread to the east and into Duchesne County.

Officials said the blaze had grown substantially since Sunday, but they did not have estimates of the fire's size Monday evening.

Initially, fire crews used air tankers and helicopters to attack the blaze, "but fire behavior made it too hot for crews to access," officials said.

One-hundred firefighters worked on the blaze Monday, with an advanced fire team en route to take command of the fire.

"Today, crews are being assigned in areas where containment lines can be built. Helicopters will also be working to support firefighting efforts on the ground," state fire officials said.

The fire had zero containment Monday afternoon.

According to Jason Curry, public information officer with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, 92 percent of Utah's fires this year have been human-caused and "preventable."

Citing "extreme fire danger conditions and increased human caused wildfires," interagency fire managers implemented advanced fire restrictions for five counties in southwest Utah.

Among other fires still burning in Utah Monday:

• The West Valley Fire was about 10,500 acres and 5 percent contained. Utah fire officials said the blaze was human-caused. More than 500 firefighters were working on the fire Monday, according to officials.

A community meeting about the blaze is set to take place on Monday at 7 p.m. at the New Harmony Fire Station, 133 E. Center.

• The Willow Patch Fire was burning about 4,700 acres and was 50 percent contained. Officials believe it was also human-caused.

• The Black Mountain Fire, caused by a vehicle accident last week, was 90 percent contained at about 6,000 acres.

With active wildfires and fireworks expected to be lit for the Fourth of July, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality released a statement cautioning people to be aware of potential high concentrations of particulate matter in the air.

Bryce Bird, air quality director for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, said his department has seen "significant spikes" in particulate matter concentrations during the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day.

“These spikes are mostly related to the smaller, neighborhood fireworks and barbecues," he said. "Exceptional events like wildfires and fireworks on holidays can make our air quality much worse — a fact that we hope people will take into consideration when planning their holiday parties.”

The department says children, elderly people and "sensitive people," including those with respiratory conditions, are most affected by particulate matter pollution and should avoid fireworks or "view them from a safe distance."