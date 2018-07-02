BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — The Cottonwood Canyons Foundation is hosting its annual Wasatch Wildflower Festival the last two weekends in July at four ski resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons.

The family friendly event will include hikes with naturalist guides, crafts for kids, live music, as well as various resort discounts. Participants this year can also grab a map of the hike and head out on their own.

Because the Wasatch Wildflower Festival occurs on watershed lands, dogs are not allowed at these events.

Activities on Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22, will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, respectively. Activities on Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alta Ski Area and Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, respectively.

Most hikes take place at a gentle pace to accommodate wildflower viewing and discussion, but some are more challenging, and longer in distance and time.

While the events are free, donations will be accepted. For a complete schedule of events, go to cottonwoodcanyons.org.