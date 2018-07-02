SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz’s free agent shopping season, for all intents and purposes, lasted two days. A few odds and ends remain, but otherwise, they’re good to go.

Barring trades, what you see in July is what you’ll get in October, i.e. the same ol’, same ol’.

Familiarity has seldom felt better for the Jazz.

On Monday, starting forward Derrick Favors agreed to a two-year deal worth $36 million. In addition, the team guaranteed Thabo Sefolosha’s contract for next year. Dante Exum and Raul Neto are additional items of business, though neither is as crucial as Favors.

Will the Utah Jazz be better this season than last? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) July 2, 2018

So like grandma’s cookies and Sinatra’s songs, the Jazz got better by not changing anything. It’s hard to imagine them deteriorating in 2018-19, considering they’ll have the same players, and especially if Rudy Gobert doesn’t take another injury detour.

Incidentally, Gobert is back in his classic July mode, which is to say salty. A year ago, he smirked at speculation Gordon Hayward’s departure would cripple the team. A phone interview on NBA TV with analyst Steve Smith cast doubt on whether the Jazz can return to the playoffs, now that the Lakers have LeBron James.

Gobert’s Twitter response: “We’ve heard that (expletive) before.”

That some experts would doubt the Jazz is unsurprising, considering how close the Western Conference race was last year. Just two games separated the third-place team from eighth place. The Jazz finished fifth, as determined by tiebreakers. They were just a game out of third place, yet two out of ninth.

Still, considering Sefolosha missed 44 games with knee surgery, and Gobert was out 26, odds are decent the Jazz can beat their 48-win season. They claimed a first-round series, which no one would have predicted before the season.

In some ways not much has changed, even with James in L.A. The Lakers should make the playoffs this year, replacing somebody who reached them last season. How far the Lakers move up is the question. Who they replace is debatable. Age issues and Kawhi Leonard unrest could crop up in San Antonio, if he’s not traded beforehand. New Orleans finished tied with the Jazz, but DeMarcus Cousins has declared free agency. Oklahoma City re-signed Paul George (good for OKC) but hasn’t waived Carmelo Anthony (bad for OKC).

Which team will the Lakers replace in the standings? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) July 2, 2018

As a backup center, Favors is a nifty option. He continues to widen his comfort zone when playing forward alongside Gobert. Given his willingness to adapt, Favors’ comfort should improve.

Aside from the fact he has been with the team seven years, he’s better than most attainable free agents. Meanwhile, he could run Quin Snyder’s plays while juggling pies and singing opera.

But there’s another advantage to re-signing Favors: He wants to be in Utah. Aside from cash, nothing sells an organization like those who work there. Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Favors might not convince top free agents to play here, but good ones will come. A case in point is Sefolosha, who arrived last summer. Before his injury, he was shooting 49 percent, 38 percent from 3-point range. (He will be suspended the first five games of the season, having violated the league’s drug policy during his injury rehabilitation.)

Assuming teams will repeat is assuming everyone stays healthy. That seldom happens. But if the main players do, teams win. Cousins missed 26 games last year in New Orleans, Nikola Mirotic 52. Paul Millsap missed 45 games in Denver, Leonard 73 in San Antonio. But Gobert is just moving into his most productive years, Mitchell on his way to being an All-Star. The retention of Favors didn’t move the Jazz miles ahead, but it did clear their picture.

Unlike last year — when the Jazz were transitioning from Hayward’s team to Mitchell’s and Gobert’s — this season will be about polishing, not patching. Actress Debbie Reynolds, three times married, and whose husband Eddie Fisher left her for Elizabeth Taylor, once said, “I wanted to get that sense of peace and even boredom that comes with long familiarity.”

In that light, both Favors and the Jazz can rest easy.